Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $151.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.57. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $169.12.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $934,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,898 shares in the company, valued at $30,043,710.36. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $497,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,929.87. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,513,455. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

