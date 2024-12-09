Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $244.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

HON stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $226.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,035. The firm has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.84. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

