Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.62. 421,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,413,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490.40. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,505,182 shares of company stock worth $6,634,782 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 504.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 97,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

