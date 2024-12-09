iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 514 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $261.15 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.31.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 15.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.15.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

