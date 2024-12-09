iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,001,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,792.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.8 %

SMCI stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.29.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.