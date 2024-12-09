iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,969 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 26,969 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.90. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

