Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 178586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
