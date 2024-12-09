IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,937 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

