IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,269 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 606.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,189,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 1,020,993 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 202,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.