IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Country Club Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 48.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,584,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $61.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

