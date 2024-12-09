India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.47), with a volume of 140083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.50 ($2.45).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.58. The firm has a market cap of £167.55 million, a P/E ratio of 544.73 and a beta of 0.70.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

