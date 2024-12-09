Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys 24 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($192.07).

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON BAG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 628.05 ($8.00). 333,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 624.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £698.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 474.50 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686 ($8.74).

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

