Insider Buying: CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Director Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,514 shares in the company, valued at $96,762.10. This represents a 15.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CalciMedica Price Performance

Shares of CalciMedica stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 136.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalciMedica by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Featured Articles

