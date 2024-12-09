Insider Selling: EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) CRO Sells $124,700.00 in Stock

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $12.26 on Monday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EZPW. Stephens began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

