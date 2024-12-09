Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) CEO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $1,100,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,976.08. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.8 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,690. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.33.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,374,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,944,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,685,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,611,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,416,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,684 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.