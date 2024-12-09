Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total value of C$328,678.00.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

KNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cormark upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

