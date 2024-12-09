Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $56.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.48. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

