Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.96 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $113.42 and a one year high of $198.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average is $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

