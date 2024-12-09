Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 246,594 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 106.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 524.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $1,026,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

