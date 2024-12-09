Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $280,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group stock opened at $190.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $192.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

