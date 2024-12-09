Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $302,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,647,708,000 after buying an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 76,452.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,168,000 after acquiring an additional 301,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in KLA by 6,188.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,397,000 after purchasing an additional 235,597 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 10,766.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 228,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $648.34 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $530.07 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $754.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

