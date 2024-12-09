Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $328,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $113.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

