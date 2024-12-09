Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 617 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 181.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 483,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,192,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 1.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $617.18 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.36.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.83.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

