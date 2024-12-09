Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,279.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $965.69 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,464.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

