Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

