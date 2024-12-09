Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $980,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 166,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,728,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth $3,042,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $251.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $254.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -433.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.