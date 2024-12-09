Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,986,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 709,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.2% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 150,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 84,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDX opened at $220.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average is $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 70.03%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

