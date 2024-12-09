Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

