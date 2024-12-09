Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Intel stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 24,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

