InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Shares of IHG opened at $130.22 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $131.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,758,000 after acquiring an additional 351,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

