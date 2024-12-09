International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMFree Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.10.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

