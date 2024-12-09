International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.10.
About International Tower Hill Mines
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.