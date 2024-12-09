Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $158,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after acquiring an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,318,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $550.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.66. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.72 and a fifty-two week high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.33.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $101,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,023. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,723 shares of company stock worth $26,241,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

