Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1,003.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,927 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 355,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0705 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

