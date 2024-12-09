Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.79 and last traded at $95.79, with a volume of 83141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.97.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.73.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.