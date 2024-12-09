Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 95,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 38,270 shares.The stock last traded at $51.56 and had previously closed at $51.27.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

