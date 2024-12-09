Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 700 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,516,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,501,000 after purchasing an additional 202,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in American Financial Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 498,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after buying an additional 42,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $142.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

