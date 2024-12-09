Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 274,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in NexGen Energy by 403.7% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,626,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after buying an additional 1,303,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $8.37 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.