iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $101.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.99 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.