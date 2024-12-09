iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PNR opened at $108.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $110.71.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

