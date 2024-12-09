iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 3,965 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Dayforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. This represents a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,770,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE DAY opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 238.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dayforce from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

