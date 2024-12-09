iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $252,000 Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $159.35 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Several analysts recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

