iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177,687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8,471.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $73,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.12, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

