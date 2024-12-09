iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.77, but opened at $32.93. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 16,613,142 shares changing hands.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.