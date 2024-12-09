iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $456.80 and a 12-month high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

