iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,637 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,995,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

