iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.50 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 8983140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.05.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

