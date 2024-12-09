iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $63.37, with a volume of 29071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7,907.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.