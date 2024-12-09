iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

