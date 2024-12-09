iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stake Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 1,358.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 584,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 563,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 325,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDR opened at $24.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

