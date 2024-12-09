iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

